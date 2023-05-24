English French

Statement from Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics

Amsterdam, May 24, 2023 - Following the conclusion of the STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) Annual General Meeting, which took place today in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), the members of the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Nicolas Dufourcq as the Chairman and Mr. Maurizio Tamagnini as the Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, respectively, for a 3-year term to expire at the end of the 2026 AGM.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. We are committed to achieving our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com

