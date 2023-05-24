Canon Introduces its Most Affordable, Compact, and Lightweight EOS R Camera Ever: The EOS R100

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the EOS R100 camera and RF28mm F2.8 STM lens, two new affordable, compact, and lightweight tools for entry-level and emerging content creators to elevate their skills.

The Canon EOS R100 camera was designed for new, first-time mirrorless camera or existing interchangeable camera users who previously enjoyed EOS Rebel or EOS M cameras. The camera touts key features such as a 24.2 megapixel APS-C size sensor, the DIGIC 8 image processor, 4K (Cropped) and Full HD (Full-Width) video at up to 24 and 60 frames-per-second respectively, Autofocus with eye and face detection, and Bluetooth™ and Wi-Fi® connectivity capabilities. For users who are making the EOS R100 their first interchangeable lens (ILC) camera, a significant advantage over using a smartphone camera will be lens selection. The EOS R100 is compatible with the complete lineup of RF and RF-S lenses, and EF and EF-S lenses can be utilized when using one of three available Canon EF-EOS R mount adapters (each sold separately). This selection of lenses includes the Canon RF28mm F2.8 STM lens, which was also announced today.

The Canon RF28mm F2.8 STM is a “pancake” style, value lens that targets a wide variety of users, from amateur to enthusiast Full-Frame and APS-C camera users. Key features of the new lens include:

Minimum focusing distance of 9.1 inches (0.23m) and a maximum magnification of 0.17x

Retracting feature that helps to shorten the overall length of the lens

Circumferential manual focus mode/control ring selector

Gear-type STM motor providing smooth autofocusing while capturing video

Built-in Control Ring provides quick access to multiple camera controls

7-blade circular aperture helps to provide beautifully blurred background and bokeh

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS R100 camera is scheduled to be available in July 2023 for an estimated retail price of $479.99 for body only, $599.99 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, and $829.99 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lenses*.

The RF28mm F2.8 STM lens is scheduled to be available in July 2023 for an estimated retail price of $299.99*.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, please visit http://usa.canon.com.

