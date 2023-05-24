English French

Paris, May 24, 2023

Valeo General Shareholders' Meeting 2023

Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Gilles Michel, Chairman of the Board of Directors. All the resolutions were adopted.

The shareholders approved the 2022 financial statements as well as a dividend distribution of 0.38 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at May 29, 2023, and the record date at May 30, 2023. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2023.

The shareholders renewed the term of office of Stéphanie Frachet and Patrick Sayer as Directors for a period of four years.

They also ratified the co-optation of Alexandre Dayon as Director, replacing C. Maury Devine for the remainder of her term of office, i.e., until the end of the General Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The General Shareholders' Meeting also approved the compensation paid or awarded to Directors and Executive Officers for the 2022 financial year (ex post votes) and the compensation policies applicable to Directors and Executive Officers for the 2023 financial year (ex ante votes).

In addition, the shareholders renewed the authorizations and financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share buybacks and to issue shares and securities, and granted a new authorization to allot free shares to employees and corporate officers. This authorization replaces the one given at the General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021.

Finally, the articles of association have been amended notably to organize the representation of employee shareholders at Board level.

