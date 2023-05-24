National Academy of Sports Medicine® partners with NPE® to launch new Business Blueprint™ Course

Gilbert, AZ, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), the global leader in educational content and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals, has teamed up with NPE®, the #1 suite of business growth systems for fitness entrepreneurs, to launch Business Blueprint. This new course is designed to provide fitness and wellness professionals with marketing, sales and client success systems that some of the most successful fitness professionals are using today.

With this comprehensive course, professionals receive instructional videos plus done-for-you tools like presentation templates, sample scripts, new client forms, and a Fast Action Plan to jumpstart their path to success. The Business Blueprint course is 100% online and accessible at anytime, anywhere. The curriculum combines the power of NASM with NPE’s expertise in business coaching.

”NASM is the gold-standard in educational content and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals, so we are thrilled to be able to launch this new business development offering” according to Mike Fantigrassi, NASM’s Senior Director of Product Development. “Whether you are a personal trainer or wellness coach, Business Blueprint will aid you in growing your client list at a sustainable rate.”

“Too many fitness professionals end up leaving the industry because they lack the communication skills they need to sign up new clients,” said Sean Greeley, NPE Founder and CEO. “We’re excited to partner with NASM to make an impact on the success rate of fitness professionals and their careers in the industry.”

Together, NASM and NPE developed Business Blueprint to help fitness professionals create sustainable careers and open the doors to becoming long-term business leaders while continuing to provide high-quality coaching to their clients. By learning how to tailor their sales and marketing efforts to the unique needs of the fitness sector, NPE’s tools will equip NASM professionals with the mindset and skills to grow their businesses to extraordinary heights .



For more information on NASM, visit nasm.org.

For more information on NPE, visit npefitness.com



About NASM: National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in educational content and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

About NPE: NPE® is globally recognized for delivering the #1 suite of business growth systems, tools, and coaching for fitness entrepreneurs to grow 6-, 7- and 8-figure businesses.

Since 2006, NPE has helped over 53,000+ fitness businesses in 96+ countries grow to the next level and is responsible for driving over $1.1 billion in client revenue. NPE has been featured 8x on the Inc 500/5000 list of fastest growing companies, and has a global team based in the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia. Learn more at www.npefitness.com