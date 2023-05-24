Elme Communities Issues 2023 ESG Report

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELME), a value-driven multifamily owner and operator, announced the publication of its 2023 ESG Report. The report, which summarizes the Company’s ESG initiatives, programs, and achievements in 2022 and into 2023, can be found on the ESG page of the Company’s website at www.elmecommunities.com.



Highlights of this year’s report include:

Achieved a 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment score of 77, the Company’s highest rating to date

Improved our MSCI ESG Rating to ‘A’

Increased female representation on our Board

Increased the percentage of communities equipped with EV charging stations from 5% to 42% based on communities owned for two years or more

Achieved 2023 Green Lease Leaders Gold from Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance

Joined the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Better Climate Challenge, further aligning GHG emission reduction with industry leaders

Launched a partnership with Esusu to report on-time rent payments to all three credit bureaus to improve resident credit history and support financial inclusion

Initiated the certification of our first five communities to Fitwel Health & Wellness Standards

72% of our multifamily communities owned for two years or more currently hold one or more active sustainability certifications

22% of common area electricity at communities owned for two years or more was renewable energy purchased from local and regional sources

In addition to the achievements noted above, The Company received a 2022 GRESB Public Disclosure rating of “A” for a third consecutive year. Within the ISS ESG Corporate Rating, Elme Communities was classified as “Prime,” serving as an indicator of the quality of our performance in the social and environmental spheres. Lastly, we maintained our Sustainalytics ESG classification as “Low Risk,” even further reducing our assessed ESG risk over the course of 2022 and into 2023.

“We continue to make great strides across our environmental, social, and governance programs even during the transition of moving from third-party to in-house community management,” says Eric Tilden, Senior Director of ESG. “By the end of summer 2023, we will have all our communities managed and maintained by our Elme team members, which is giving us greater insights and more opportunities around ESG. While we are proud of our accomplishments in 2022, we are set on furthering our sustainability and social impact in the coming years to the benefit of our residents, team members, and investors.”

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

