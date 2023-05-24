Edf: CONVERSION OF EDF OCEANES DUE 2024

English French

CONVERSION OF EDF OCEANES DUE 2024

Terms in capital letters used but not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of issue of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

The French State has requested the conversion of 130,784,645 EDF OCEANES (ISIN FR0013534518) into Shares.

This conversion results in the issuance of 168,581,407 new Shares, taking into account the Conversion/Exchange Ratio at date of 1.2890 Share per OCEANE1/2/3.

It results in a capital increase for a total nominal amount of €84,290,703.50 and a premium for the conversion of EDF OCEANES into Shares for an amount of €1 345,185,461.49. The share capital of EDF will thus be increased from €2,000,466,841 to €2,084,757,544.50, consisting of 4,169,515,089 Shares with a nominal value of €0.50 each.

It allows a decrease of the bond debt for an amount of €1,429,476,169.85. The capital increase strengthens EDF's balance sheet structure and will allow, if necessary, the refinancing of part of the hydride subordinated debt.

