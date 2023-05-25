DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Holding in Company and Total Voting Rights

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification under the DTR that following the Placing announced on 17 May 2023, the following persons have voting rights in the Company as follows:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Foresight Group LLP City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 24.05.23 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 24.05.23 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.71 11.71 7,500,000 Position of previous notification (if



applicable) n/a n/a n/a







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct



(DTR5.1) Indirect



(DTR5.2.1) Direct



(DTR5.1) Indirect



(DTR5.2.1) GB00B2Q6HZ92 7,500,000 n/a 11.71 n/a SUBTOTAL 8. A 7,500,000 11.71

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 24 May 2023 the Company's issued share capital consists of 64,022,124 Ordinary Shares of 0.33pence each, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 64,022,124.

The above figure of 64,022,124 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Enquiries:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com Wrecclesham House

Wrecclesham Road

Farnham

Surrey

GU10 4PS www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



David Papworth

City & Merchant 0207 101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.