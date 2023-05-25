Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Estimated to Reach $504 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market is projected to reach USD 504 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from USD 353 million in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Packaging, consumer products and electronics are the major applications of nucleating and clarifying agents. The increased use of polymers in these applications is driving the demand for nucleating and clarifying agents.

Milliken & Company (U.S.) ADEKA Corporation (Japan) Imerys S.A. (France) Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China) BASF SE (Germany) Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market:

Driver: Increase in the consumption of plastic Restraints: Increasing awareness about the adverse effects of plastics Opportunities: Rise in pharmaceutical applications Challenges: Appropriate dosage of nucleating and clarifying agents

Key Findings of the Study:

Clarifying agents is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period Granule form is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest growing polymer in nucleating and clarifying agents market, in terms of value Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for nucleating and clarifying agents during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on agent types, nucleating and clarifying agents market is classified into nucleating agents and clarifying agents. Nucleating agents are majorly used in semi-crystalline polymers to increase the rate of crystallization and enhance the mechanical and thermal properties of the plastic products by accelerating the production cycle. Clarifying agents, on the other hand, are plastic additives that help increase the optical properties of products by providing transparency. In terms of value, clarifying agents accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Three forms have been identified for nucleating and clarifying agents, namely, powder, granule and liquid. Powder form is the most commonly used, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period. Powder form nucleating and clarifying agents are used to achieve smooth texture on product surfaces. Powder nucleating and clarifying agents are easily dispersed on surfaces of final products along with slower migration compared to liquid.

Based on polymer, the nucleating and clarifying agents market has been segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. PP accounted for largest share in terms of volume, of the global market in 2021. Nucleating and clarifying agents are widely used in PP to impart transparency and enhance various physical properties, such as impact resistance and increased crystallization temperature.

Packaging, consumer goods, automotive, electronics, and others are identified as major applications for nucleating and clarifying agents market. In 2021, packaging segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, followed by consumer products and electronics. Packaging is one of the key applications of the nucleating and clarifying agents market. The packaging is a process that preserves and protects the quality and shelf-life of products such as electronic goods, medicines and drugs, processed and semi-processed foods, and hardware.

