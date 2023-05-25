May 25,2023

Announcement no. 32

Managers’ transactions

Pharma Equity Group A/S has today received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Pharma Equity Group A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Pharma Equity Group and/or persons closely related with them.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Thomas Kaas Selsø

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

CEO

b) Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a) Name

Pharma Equity Group A/S

b) LEI

2138008SUI4D917FKN20

c) Trade name

PEG

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Shares, ISIN code DK0061155009

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 167,225



Volume: 551,724

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction

25-05-2023, 09:26 CEST

f) Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S







For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 40 22 21 14

Peter M. Eriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 51 99 66 00.