Managers’ transactions

| Source: Pharma Equity Group A/S Pharma Equity Group A/S

Hørsholm, DENMARK

May 25,2023 

Announcement no. 32 

  

Managers’ transactions  

Pharma Equity Group A/S has today received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Pharma Equity Group A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Pharma Equity Group and/or persons closely related with them.   

  

 
  
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a) Name   		  
Thomas Kaas Selsø 

2. Reason for the notification  

 a) Position/status   		 
CEO 
  
b) Initial notification/amendment   		  
Initial notification  
 
3. Details of the issuer  
  
a) Name   		 
Pharma Equity Group A/S  
   
b) LEI   		 
 2138008SUI4D917FKN20   
 
c) Trade name  		  
PEG 
  
4. Details of the transaction(s)  
  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type    of instrument and Identification code   		 
Shares, ISIN code DK0061155009 
  
b) Nature of the transaction   		 
Purchase  
  
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price: DKK 167,225

Volume: 551,724  
   
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume  
- Aggregated price   		 
N/A  
  
e) Date of the transaction   		  
25-05-2023, 09:26 CEST 
 
 f) Place of the transaction   		 
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 



For further information, please contact:  

  

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 40 22 21 14 

Peter M. Eriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 51 99 66 00. 