May 25,2023
Announcement no. 32
Managers’ transactions
Pharma Equity Group A/S has today received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Pharma Equity Group A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Pharma Equity Group and/or persons closely related with them.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Thomas Kaas Selsø
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
CEO
b) Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name
Pharma Equity Group A/S
b) LEI
2138008SUI4D917FKN20
c) Trade name
PEG
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
Shares, ISIN code DK0061155009
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: DKK 167,225
Volume: 551,724
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction
25-05-2023, 09:26 CEST
f) Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
For further information, please contact:
Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 40 22 21 14
Peter M. Eriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 51 99 66 00.