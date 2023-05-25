LIZHI INC. Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenues were RMB631.0 million (US$91.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 22% increase from RMB516.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

were RMB631.0 million (US$91.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 22% increase from RMB516.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Average total mobile MAUs 1 in the first quarter of 2023 was 49.6 million, compared to 51.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

in the first quarter of 2023 was 49.6 million, compared to 51.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Average total monthly paying users2 in the first quarter of 2023 was 471.5 thousand, compared to 482.2 thousand in the first quarter of 2022.



“We are pleased to announce a stellar performance for the first quarter, posting new record highs for both revenues and net income,” said Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of LIZHI. “In the first quarter, we remained focused on enriching innovative product features and functions and harnessing our proprietary suite of technologies. As we move forward, we will remain dedicated to honing our competitive edge and executing our globalization strategy.”

Ms. Chengfang Lu, Acting Chief Financial Officer of LIZHI, said, “We are delighted to see that in the first quarter of 2023, our revenue increased by 22% year-over-year to a new high of RMB631.0 million. In addition, we achieved ongoing profitability with net income of RMB48.3 million, up 54% sequentially and 194% year-over-year. Looking ahead, we will continue to improve our operating efficiency.”

1 Refers to the average monthly number of active users across our platforms and Apps in a given period, calculated by dividing (i) the sum of mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in the same period.

2 Refers to the average monthly number of paying users in a given period, calculated by dividing (i) the total number of paying users in each month of such period by (ii) the number of months in the same period.

First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB631.0 million (US$91.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 22% increase from RMB516.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the growth in average user spending on our audio entertainment products, driven by diversified themed activities and optimization of marketing strategy.

Cost of revenues was RMB434.6 million (US$63.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 25% increase from RMB348.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly attributable to an increase in revenue sharing fees to our content creators, payment handling costs and bandwidth costs as we expanded our business, and partially offset by a decline in other miscellaneous costs.

Gross profit was RMB196.4 million (US$28.6 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB168.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit3 was RMB198.2 million (US$28.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB170.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 31%, compared to 32% in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 31%, compared to 33% in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB153.7 million (US$22.4 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB153.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses were RMB71.9 million (US$10.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 1% increase from RMB71.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increasing salary and welfare benefits expenses and share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by the declining expenses related to research and development services provided by third parties.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB58.8 million (US$8.6 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB60.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily attributable to the decrease in branding and marketing expenses, partially offset by the increased salary and welfare benefits expenses. The Company will monitor its discretionary advertising and promotion expenses and adjust accordingly depending on the market conditions.

General and administrative expenses were RMB23.0 million (US$3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 3% increase from RMB22.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly driven by the increasing provision for litigation contingencies and professional service fees, partially offset by a decrease in other miscellaneous expenses.

Operating income was RMB42.7 million (US$6.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB14.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income4 was RMB52.9 million (US$7.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB23.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income was RMB48.3 million (US$7.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB16.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB58.5 million (US$8.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB25.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

3 Non-GAAP gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. This adjustment amounted to RMB1.7 million (US$0.3 million) and RMB2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

4 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. This adjustment amounted to RMB10.2 million (US$1.5 million) and RMB8.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

Net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders was RMB49.4 million (US$7.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB16.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders5 was RMB59.5 million (US$8.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB25.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS6 were RMB0.93 (US$0.14) and RMB0.92 (US$0.13), respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB0.32 in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS7 were RMB1.12 (US$0.16) and RMB1.11 (US$0.16), respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB0.49 per ADS in the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash of RMB731.3 million (US$106.5 million).

5 Non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding share-based compensation expenses. These adjustments amounted to RMB10.2 million (US$1.5 million) and RMB8.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

6 ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS.

7 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

LIZHI uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP operating loss/income is operating loss/income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss/income is net loss/income, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders is net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS is non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of the above reconciling item adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of share-based compensation expenses.

However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollar or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LIZHI’s goals and strategies; LIZHI’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online audio market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; LIZHI’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and overseas markets; the impact of the COVID-19 to LIZHI’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to LIZHI; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

LIZHI INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) December

31,

2022 March

31,

2023 March

31,

2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 568,192 570,697 83,100 Short-term investments 111,353 150,271 21,881 Restricted cash 10,323 10,312 1,502 Accounts receivable, net 3,233 2,996 436 Prepayments and other current assets 30,391 26,688 3,886 Total current assets 723,492 760,964 110,805 Non-current assets Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 26,546 23,372 3,403 Intangible assets, net 1,183 1,258 183 Right-of-use assets, net 25,116 21,000 3,058 Total non-current assets 52,845 45,630 6,644 TOTAL ASSETS 776,337 806,594 117,449 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 53,832 70,398 10,251 Deferred revenue 35,677 36,977 5,384 Salary and welfare payable 136,837 106,850 15,559 Taxes payable 5,421 10,000 1,456 Short-term loans 73,765 59,072 8,602 Lease liabilities due within one year 18,372 16,484 2,400 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,622 47,559 6,926 Total current liabilities 371,526 347,340 50,578 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 8,195 5,875 855 Other non-current liabilities 3,952 3,674 535 Total non-current liabilities 12,147 9,549 1,390 TOTAL LIABILITIES 383,673 356,889 51,968





LIZHI INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) December

31,

2022 March

31,

2023 March

31,

2023 RMB RMB US$ SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 818,962,260 shares issued and 803,607,050 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 838,962,260 shares issued and 813,166,690 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023). 543 557 81 Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 231,215,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively). 168 168 24 Treasury stock (10 ) (18 ) (3 ) Additional paid in capital 2,657,433 2,670,887 388,911 Statutory reserves 529 529 77 Accumulated deficit (2,280,543 ) (2,231,181 ) (324,885 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,557 11,332 1,650 TOTAL LIZHI Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 392,677 452,274 65,855 Non-controlling interests (13 ) (2,569 ) (374 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 392,664 449,705 65,481 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 776,337 806,594 117,449





LIZHI INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 March

31,

2023 March

31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Audio entertainment revenues 514,022 584,701 628,766 91,555 Podcast, advertising and other revenues 2,691 2,930 2,225 324 Total net revenues 516,713 587,631 630,991 91,879 Cost of revenues (1) (348,621 ) (404,078 ) (434,559 ) (63,277 ) Gross profit 168,092 183,553 196,432 28,602 Operating expenses (1) Selling and marketing expenses (60,009 ) (67,686 ) (58,848 ) (8,569 ) General and administrative expenses (22,378 ) (26,706 ) (22,968 ) (3,344 ) Research and development expenses (71,094 ) (63,673 ) (71,911 ) (10,471 ) Total operating expenses (153,481 ) (158,065 ) (153,727 ) (22,384 ) Operating income 14,611 25,488 42,705 6,218 Interest (expenses)/income, net (55 ) 865 856 125 Foreign exchange (losses)/gains (386 ) 69 (259 ) (38 ) Investment income 94 1,548 1,609 234 Government grants 2,626 3,387 3,189 464 Others, net (429 ) 157 268 39 Income before income taxes 16,461 31,514 48,368 7,042 Income tax expenses (43 ) (103 ) (39 ) (6 ) Net income 16,418 31,411 48,329 7,036 Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interests shareholders 10 9 1,033 150 Net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders 16,428 31,420 49,362 7,186





LIZHI INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 March

31,

2023 March

31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net income 16,418 31,411 48,329 7,036 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,218 ) (4,414 ) (3,225 ) (470 ) Total comprehensive income 15,200 26,997 45,104 6,566 Comprehensive loss attributable to non‑controlling interests shareholders 10 9 1,060 154 Comprehensive income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders 15,210 27,006 46,164 6,720 Net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders per share —Basic 0.02 0.03 0.05 0.01 —Diluted 0.02 0.03 0.05 0.01 Weighted average number of ordinary shares —Basic 1,022,743,151 1,051,159,379 1,058,873,983 1,058,873,983 —Diluted 1,027,560,107 1,051,159,379 1,067,721,922 1,067,721,922 Net income attributable to LIZHI INC.’s ordinary shareholders per ADS —Basic 0.32 0.60 0.93 0.14 —Diluted 0.32 0.60 0.92 0.13 Weighted average number of ADS —Basic 51,137,158 52,557,969 52,943,699 52,943,699 —Diluted 51,378,005 52,557,969 53,386,096 53,386,096





LIZHI INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) (1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended March

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 March

31,

2023 March

31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 2,606 1,507 1,748 255 Selling and marketing expenses 1,007 530 625 91 General and administrative expenses 2,789 2,069 3,494 509 Research and development expenses 2,361 1,550 4,290 625



