Prosafe SE: Reese McNeel appointed interim CEO of Prosafe SE

Following the announcement on 27 April 2021 that Jesper Kragh Andresen will step down as CEO, the board has decided to accelerate the leadership transition and to appoint Reese McNeel, the current CFO, to interim CEO and CFO effective immediately and until a permanent replacement is selected. Jesper shall continue to support the company as a strategic advisor to the Board and executive team in a transition period.
Glen Rødland, Chairman, says: ‘The Board is pleased that Reese has accepted to be the interim CEO. Reese has already demonstrated his strong leadership and dedication to Prosafe as CFO since August 2022. Reese brings with him industry and CEO level experience from Sevan Marine ASA, Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd and AlixPartners.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 25 May 2023
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman
Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662
Reese McNeel, Interim CEO
Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 415 08 186
Jesper Kragh Andresen
Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 65 155 / +45 5168 5155
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Stavanger, NORWAY
