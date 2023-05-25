Prosafe SE: Reese McNeel appointed interim CEO of Prosafe SE

Following the announcement on 27 April 2021 that Jesper Kragh Andresen will step down as CEO, the board has decided to accelerate the leadership transition and to appoint Reese McNeel, the current CFO, to interim CEO and CFO effective immediately and until a permanent replacement is selected. Jesper shall continue to support the company as a strategic advisor to the Board and executive team in a transition period.



Glen Rødland, Chairman, says: ‘The Board is pleased that Reese has accepted to be the interim CEO. Reese has already demonstrated his strong leadership and dedication to Prosafe as CFO since August 2022. Reese brings with him industry and CEO level experience from Sevan Marine ASA, Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd and AlixPartners.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 25 May 2023

For further information, please contact:



Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman

Phone: +47 907 41 662



Reese McNeel, Interim CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186



Jesper Kragh Andresen

Phone: +47 907 65 155 / +45 5168 5155



