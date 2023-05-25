AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notifications of trade

In connection with allocation of shares under AKVA group ASA's (the "Company") long term incentive program, the following primary insiders have on May 25, 2023 been distributed shares in the Company as set out below. The distributions are made on the basis of the Company's treasury shares. Following the distributions, the Company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 230,664 shares.

- Knut Nesse (CEO), 23,418 shares

- Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO), 11,709 shares

- Kristian Botnen (COO Nordic), 2,192 shares

- Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (COO Land Based), 5,260 shares

- Glenn Mo (COO Egersund Net), 5,260 shares

- Asle Kjetil Bratteli (CDO), 5,260 shares

- Ståle Økland (Director Communication & Sustainability), 5,260 shares

- Maren Hognestad Sunde (Director HR ), 5,260 shares

After the allocation, the new shareholdings of the relevant primary insiders are as follows:

- Knut Nesse (CEO), 172,031 shares

- Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO), 11,931 shares

- Kristian Botnen (COO Nordic), 2,192 shares

- Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (COO Land Based), 6,967 shares

- Glenn Mo (COO Egersund Net), 5,260 shares

- Asle Kjetil Bratteli (CDO), 5,260 shares

- Ståle Økland (Director Communication & Sustainability), 5,260 shares

- Maren Hognestad Sunde (Director HR ), 5,260 shares

Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.

For more information about the long term incentive program, please refer to the guidelines for determination of wages and other remuneration for the executive management published by the Company on 14 April 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachments