Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Pattysue Rauh as chief audit officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Pattysue Rauh as chief audit officer for Brown & Brown, effective July 2023. Rauh will also serve on the senior leadership team.



In this new role, Rauh will lead the Company’s internal audit and compliance operations, overseeing internal controls. She will transition from her current role as executive vice president of national employee benefits within Brown & Brown’s Retail segment over the coming month.

Andy Watts, chief financial officer, said, “Pattysue has been a valuable part of the Brown & Brown team for more than 25 years. She has served in various roles, including marketing, production, office leadership, and most recently, as part of the leadership team driving the continued success of our National Employee Benefits business. Her diverse and extensive operational experience within Brown & Brown, combined with her background in accounting, will position Pattysue to drive tremendous value in this new position.”

Before joining Brown & Brown, Rauh worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse. She attended Rutgers University, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

