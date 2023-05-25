HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. Signs Non-Disclosure Agreement With Leading Fumed Silica Manufacturer

English French

MONTREAL, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) (FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in green engineering processes for silica and silicon material production, is pleased to announce a significant development with its Fumed Silica Initiative.



HPQ’s wholly owned subsidiary, HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (HPQ Polvere), and technology provider PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) (Pyrogenesis), has successfully signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (“NDA”) with a Leading Fumed Silica Manufacturer (“LFSM”). In order to maintain confidentiality for industry competitive reasons, the identity of the LFSM will remain undisclosed.

"The early interest expressed by a Leading Fumed Silica Manufacturer is a testament to our progress and the value of our efforts," said Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ Polvere. "It validates our strategic decision to enter this sector, and we are proud to participate in this unique opportunity.”

Purpose of the NDA

The main objective of the NDA is to allow the Parties involved to assess the characteristics of Fumed Silica material produced by the HPQ Polvere Fumed Silica Reactor in comparison to commercially available Fumed Silica and Pyrogenic Silica manufactured by the LFSM. The evaluation process will commence with submission of samples produced from the five (5) remaining Fumed Silica Reactor lab-scale tests, followed by a subsequent delivery of more samples produced by the pilot plant.

“It's important to caution investors that while this NDA indicates interest in our distinctive process, we are still in the early stages, and commercial success is not a guarantee,” added Mr. Tourillon. “Nonetheless, it highlights the potential for exciting advancements in the Fumed Silica industry by HPQ Polvere."

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented, and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in three massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 R&D and manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSX: PYR ) ( NASDAQ: PYR ) and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our proprietary PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR) being developed by PyroGenesis

2) Becoming North America’s first producer of micron size High Purity Silicon (3N & 4N) powders with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS.

3) Working to become the first producer of nano silicon materials from High Purity Silicon chunks using our proprietary PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) being developed by PyroGenesis.

4) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of Fumed Silica using our proprietary FUMED SILICA REACTOR being developed by PyroGenesis.

5) Developing a small and compact process for the on-demand production of hydrogen via hydrolysis of Silicon and other materials.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

