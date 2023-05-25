Cultura Re-envisions the Future of Agri-Food through Digital Transformation and Collaboration

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cultura Technologies (“Cultura”), a division of Volaris Group focused on the Agri-Food vertical, announces it is evolving the way it works with agri-food and agri-business customers, partners, and suppliers through the re-envision of how the businesses’ brands work together to solve industry challenges.



With more than 40 years in the Agri-Food sector, Cultura offers a unique offering of technology which enables decisions across the entire food supply including inputs, production, processing, aggregating, trading, manufacturing, and distribution.

Rich Reynertson, announced as Cultura President in the Spring of 2022, will drive this effort with a renewed focus around innovation and new thinking about how to preserve, protect and expand technology’s ability to deliver safe and affordable food globally.

“To enhance the world’s most important industry, we must work in circles, rather than rows,” said Rich Reynertson. “Our industry is demanding change, and as the only growing Agri-Food collaborative of people, businesses and insights we are well positioned to help our industry make better decisions and step up to the challenge.”

“Our vision is to become a key catalyst in build a thriving and resilient Agri-Food system,” continued Reynertson, “and to do that we must create an environment where we can build and adapt collaborative circles together, and with our customers, competitors, and other key players serving our industry to tackle some of the industry’s largest challenges.” Reynertson continues, “We know our industry requires flexibility, and the answers aren’t one size fits all.”

Cultura looks to build a dynamic shifting environment, where businesses and Agri-Food experts, leaders and investors can form and unform teams to work with customers and look innovation and investment opportunities for growth – tackling areas of focus in transportation, supply chain optimization, sustainability, traceability, safety, and data analytics to start.

Those interested in evolving the digital future of Agri-Food can learn more about collaboration opportunities at www.culturatech.com.

Cultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit www.culturatech.com or follow us on LinkedIn

