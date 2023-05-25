SEALSQ AI-Powered Data Processing Pipelines Can Handle Real-Time Streaming Data from IoT Satellites and Semiconductors, Ensuring Smooth and Continuous Data Flow

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products today announced that its AI-powered data processing pipelines can handle real-time streaming data from IoT satellites and semiconductors, ensuring smooth and continuous data flow.



Post-quantum semiconductors are an important aspect in the field of quantum computing as they have the potential to improve the performance and security of devices that rely on quantum technologies.

AI plays a significant role in increasing the performance of post-quantum semiconductors as it can be used to simulate and model the behavior of these semiconductors, which can help customers efficiently process and manage large quantities of IoT data, including data ingestion, cleaning, and integration. SEALSQ AI-powered data processing pipelines can handle real-time streaming data from IoT satellites and sensors, ensuring smooth and continuous data flow.

SEALSQ AI enables advanced analytics on IoT data, extracting valuable insights and patterns. Machine learning algorithms can be applied to detect anomalies, predict trends, and identify correlations within the data. By leveraging AI analytics, SEALSQ microchips customers can gain actionable insights into their IoT data, leading to informed decision-making and improved operational efficiency. These AI models can analyze historical IoT data to identify patterns and predict equipment failures or maintenance needs in advance. By implementing predictive maintenance algorithms, SEALSQ microchips customers can optimize their operations, reduce downtime, and save costs associated with unexpected equipment failures.

SEALSQ AI-powered systems can continuously monitor incoming IoT data in real-time, enabling immediate detection of critical events or anomalies. By setting up intelligent alerting mechanisms, SEALSQ microchips customers can receive timely notifications and take proactive measures to address issues or security breaches promptly.

SEALSQ microchips customers can detect malicious activities, unauthorized access attempts, or abnormal sensor readings, ensuring the integrity and security of their IoT infrastructure. SEALSQ machine learning algorithms can optimize energy consumption by identifying patterns in energy usage data and suggesting energy-saving strategies. This optimization can lead to cost savings and improved sustainability for SEALSQ microchips customers.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

