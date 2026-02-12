SEALSQ Unveils Its Vision of Embedded Security and Post-Quantum Cryptography as Foundational Pillars of Physical AI

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the “Company”), a global leader in semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) hardware and software solutions, today unveiled its strategic vision of embedded security and post-quantum cryptography as foundational pillars of Physical Artificial Intelligence (“Physical AI”). Building on the experience of more than 1.75 billion secure semiconductor devices already deployed worldwide, SEALSQ is seeking to position its technology as a trusted infrastructure layer enabling autonomous machines to safely perceive, reason, interact with, and transact in the real world, securely and resiliently for decades to come.

From Connected Devices to Trusted Physical AI—Quantum-Resilient by Design

While traditional connected systems have relied on rigid automation and untrusted data inputs, Physical AI represents a paradigm shift: machines capable of understanding spatial relationships, physical behavior, and environmental dynamics through multimodal sensing (vision, motion, audio, and environmental data). For such systems to scale safely, identity, trust, and data integrity must be embedded in hardware, and must be resilient to future quantum cyber threats.

SEALSQ’s unique position lies in the expertise gained from its large installed base of cryptographically authenticated, hardware-rooted devices anchored in a secure Root of Trust architecture, now evolving toward PQC readiness. This provides the essential, future-proof foundation for Physical AI systems to operate securely and autonomously at the edge.

Transforming Secure Chips into PQC-Enabled Trusted Physical Nodes

SEALSQ is planning to extend its portfolio of secure microcontrollers, TPMs (including next-generation PQC-enabled TPMs), and hardware security modules into trusted sensing and decision nodes. SEALSQ’s vision is that next-generation secure system architectures will be built around embedded secure chips and chiplet-based Hardware Security Modules (CHSMs), tightly integrated with pre-certified secure enclaves and security IP blocks designed for seamless integration into complex system-on-chip platforms. These solutions would be designed to cryptographically sign, verify, and protect real-world data at the source using both classical and post-quantum algorithms, ensuring authenticity and integrity from capture to processing across the full lifecycle of AI systems.

Introducing SEALCOIN.AI: The Transactional Layer

As Physical AI evolves from perception and reasoning to autonomous action and machine-to-machine collaboration, SEALCOIN.AI aims to introduce a secure, AI-native transactional and orchestration layer that allows autonomous systems to exchange value, services, and decisions in a verifiable and auditable manner. SEALCOIN, which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform, is a subsidiary of SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company. Built on post-quantum cryptographic foundations and anchored in hardware Root of Trust, SEALCOIN.AI plans to enable trusted AI-to-AI interactions, automated service execution, and secure economic incentives between machines operating in the physical world—without relying on centralized intermediaries.

Security, Accountability, and Long-Term Sovereignty

By embedding PQC directly into hardware, SEALSQ aims to ensure the highest level of security and long-term protection of data, identities, and transactions against future quantum computers. Hardware-anchored identity plan to ensure that every device, decision, and transaction remains verifiable, accountable, and protected against hijacking, spoofed commands, or malicious economic manipulation.

This is critical for safety- and sovereignty-sensitive environments such as collaborative robotics, autonomous mobility, defense systems, smart factories, healthcare robotics, intelligent infrastructure, and sovereign AI platforms.

Unlike software-only approaches, SEALSQ is planning to embed both classical and NIST-approved post-quantum cryptography directly into silicon, ensuring long-term resilience against emerging quantum-enabled cyber threats.

A Global Quantum-Resilient Root of Trust

At the core of SEALSQ’s vision is the WISeKey Root of Trust, already deployed in more than six billion devices worldwide, providing secure identity, zero-trust authentication, and encrypted communications across heterogeneous ecosystems.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, said: “Combined with SEALSQ’s expanding portfolio of PQC-enabled semiconductors, including secure elements, TPMs, and next-generation secure ASICs and QASIC, and the SEALCOIN.AI transactional layer, this infrastructure forms what we describe as a ‘quantum-resilient cryptographic nervous system for Physical AI’ connecting machines, environments, and humans through secure intelligence, trusted autonomy, and programmable digital trust.”

Enabling the Next Generation of Trusted, Quantum-Resilient Autonomous Systems

As Physical AI transforms industries, from robotics and mobility to industrial automation, critical infrastructure, smart environments, and healthcare, SEALSQ’s scale, security-first architecture, and post-quantum leadership position the Company as a foundational enabler of autonomous systems that can safely operate, collaborate, and transact in the physical world over the long term.

By extending trust from the digital domain into the physical and economic realms, and securing it against future quantum threats—SEALSQ is helping ensure that the next generation of AI remains secure, accountable, sovereign, and aligned with human safety and societal needs.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

