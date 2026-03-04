SEALSQ Ready to Provide Post Quantum Cybersecurity to Companies Developing Quantum Computers Using Its End-to-End Vertical Security Stack from Root of Trust to Qbit

Geneva, Switzerland, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced it is ready to offer its Quantum-Resilient Vertical Security Stack to protect companies developing quantum computers and quantum computing infrastructures.

As the global race to build practical quantum computers accelerates, securing the systems that control and operate these powerful machines has become a critical challenge. While quantum computing promises breakthroughs in fields such as materials science, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, and financial modeling, it also introduces new cybersecurity risks that require next-generation protection mechanisms embedded directly into hardware and system architectures.

SEALSQ can address this challenge through comprehensive end-to-end security architecture, spanning from Root of Trust, PKI technology with post quantum certificates embedded in quantum resistant secure semiconductors, to identity management. This vertical quantum-proof approach could enable quantum computing developers to secure the entire lifecycle of their systems, from quantum processor control electronics to cloud orchestration platforms.

By integrating hardware Root of Trust and post-quantum cryptography at the silicon level, SEALSQ enables quantum computing developers to create secure-by-design architectures, avoiding the risks and inefficiencies associated with retrofitting security into existing IP blocks.

The Quantum Security Imperative

As quantum computing transitions from research laboratories to industrial and commercial deployment, the security of quantum systems themselves becomes a critical engineering priority. Quantum processors, cryogenic controllers, and cloud-accessible quantum platforms introduce novel attack surfaces that traditional cryptographic methods cannot adequately protect.

SEALSQ addresses this challenge directly: by embedding post-quantum cryptography and hardware-anchored Root-of-Trust at the semiconductor level, we could ensure that quantum computing systems are designed to be both powerful and provably secure from the earliest stages of their architecture.

SEALSQ Quantum Security Stack: Four Integrated Service Modules

SEALSQ will provide four integrated service modules covering the complete quantum computing security stack, from hardware identity through cloud-accessible quantum platforms.

01 — Hardware Root-of-Trust for Quantum Systems

SEALSQ secure elements and TPM technologies can provide hardware-anchored identity and authentication for quantum processors, cryogenic controllers, and supporting infrastructure.

Trusted device authentication for quantum processors and peripherals

Secure boot and firmware validation across cryogenic control electronics

Tamper-resistant system integrity monitoring

Authenticated orchestration of quantum workloads

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) for key storage and lifecycle management

Certificate provisioning through SEALSQ OSAT infrastructure

02 — Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) for Quantum Infrastructure

SEALSQ can deploy NIST-standardized PQC cryptographic stacks in August 2024 designed to protect systems against future quantum-enabled cyberattacks.

CRYSTALS-Kyber (FIPS 203) secure key encapsulation and exchange

CRYSTALS-Dilithium (FIPS 204) digital signatures for quantum system authentication

Hybrid classical-quantum cryptographic protocol stacks

Secured quantum control networks and classical-quantum interface communications

Remote access security for quantum computing services

Encrypted communications for cloud-based quantum computing platforms

03 — Secure Semiconductor Architectures for Quantum Control Electronics

Quantum processors depend on classical electronics for control, orchestration, and error correction. SEALSQ can integrate secure ASIC architectures directly into quantum hardware designs.

Secure ASIC design for cryogenic control electronics

PQC-enabled qubit readout and measurement system hardware

High-speed quantum data acquisition hardware with embedded Root-of-Trust

Quantum system orchestration platforms with hardware security

Secure semiconductor personalization through SEALSQ OSAT infrastructure

Root-of-Trust directly embedded in quantum hardware infrastructure

04 — Secure Access to Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)

As quantum computing will move toward cloud deployment models, SEALSQ could also provide the identity, authorization, and communication security layer for Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) platforms.

Authenticated access control for quantum processor endpoints

Secure execution environments with hardware-verified integrity

Quantum workload verification and job authentication

Encrypted communications between quantum and classical cloud infrastructure

Trusted security framework for future QCaaS commercial platforms

Alignment with NSA CNSA 2.0 and NIST post-quantum migration timelines.

“Quantum computers will redefine the limits of computing, but they will also redefine cybersecurity risks,” said Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Organizations developing quantum technologies must ensure their infrastructures are built on trusted security foundations. SEALSQ is ready to provide a complete vertical stack, from silicon Root of Trust to QBit-level protection, designed to secure the entire quantum computing ecosystem.”

SEALSQ’s cybersecurity technologies are already deployed in more than 1.7 billion devices worldwide, securing critical infrastructure, IoT systems, healthcare platforms, and government networks. By extending its post-quantum semiconductor and cryptographic capabilities to the quantum computing sector, SEALSQ aims to become a strategic cybersecurity partner for companies building the next generation of computing platforms.

As quantum technologies continue to evolve, SEALSQ’s mission is to ensure that the quantum era is built on secure, trusted, and resilient digital foundations.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







