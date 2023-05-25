W&T Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating at the following upcoming investor events:



Louisiana Energy Conference 2023 – New Orleans – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will participate in a Gulf of Mexico-focused panel discussion on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 and management will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.



Bank of America Securities 2023 Energy Credit Conference – New York City – Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event on June 7-8, 2023.



Updated investor handouts for each of the aforementioned events will be available on the Company’s website under “Presentations” on the morning of each event. Neither event is web cast.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration, and development. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had working interests in 47 fields in federal and state waters (46 fields producing and one field capable of producing, which include 39 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 625,000 gross acres (457,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 457,500 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 159,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.