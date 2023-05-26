Intermediate Capital Group plc : Notice of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)

26 May 2023

Notification of Transactions of Directors

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS

The Company announces that on 25 May 2023, PLC Equity Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan 2020 (the “Plan”) were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:

Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2026, 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Description of Financial Instrument: Conditional award granted under the Plan over ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each

Price of Award: Nil

Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:

Benoit Durteste: 350,456

Vijay Bharadia: 99,595

Antje Hensel-Roth: 74,696

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344