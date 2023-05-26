Intermediate Capital Group plc : Notice of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)
26 May 2023
Notification of Transactions of Directors
GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS
The Company announces that on 25 May 2023, PLC Equity Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan 2020 (the “Plan”) were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:
Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2026, 2027 and 2028 respectively.
Description of Financial Instrument: Conditional award granted under the Plan over ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each
Price of Award: Nil
Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:
Benoit Durteste: 350,456
Vijay Bharadia: 99,595
Antje Hensel-Roth: 74,696
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344