Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.



This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 9,200 shares in Nilfisk by Reinhard Mayer, CFO at Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on May 23, 24 and 25, 2023 at a total price of 1,202,180 DKK.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Corporate Communications: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Reinhard Mayer



2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: CFO

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification



3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451



4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code Shares: Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume DKK 131 per share 1,500 shares DKK 130,8 per share 176 shares DKK 131 per share 2,000 shares DKK 130,8 per share 2,324 shares DKK 130,4 per share 1,700 shares DKK 130 per share 1,500 shares



d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume: 9,200

- Aggregated price: DKK 1,202,180





e) Date of the transaction May 23, 24 and 25, 2023

f) Market place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)





Attachment