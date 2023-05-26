Indigenous-business banquet promises powerful blend of cultural excellence and economic insight

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) invites the public to a banqueted dinner on Thursday, June 1. The event blends compelling discussions, remarkable performances and exquisite food, celebrating the cultural richness of First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.



Following the first day of the IPSS 2023 conference, the dinner is taking place June 1 and 2 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Sponsored by LNG Canada, Woodfibre LNG and TC Energy, it will be a night of insightful discussion and memorable performances.

The dinner will commence with Geena Jackson, TV producer and host of APTN reality show the Bear’s Lair, introducing the diverse agenda following remarks from BC Assembly of First Nations’ Regional Chief Terry Teegee.

"The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase is a testament to the extraordinary resilience and achievements of Indigenous communities" said Jackson, who will be hosting the festivities. "We want to highlight Indigenous successes and contribute to a future filled with potential."

The dinner’s major attractions include a Fireside Chat on the HaiSea initiative, a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan to provide marine services to LNG Canada, featuring panelists including Haisla Nation Chief Councillor Crystal Smith. Panelists will showcase the synergy of Indigenous knowledge and maritime excellence in creating sustainable economic opportunities.

Attendees will also be entertained by a spectacular fashion show featuring Haida designer Dorothy Grant's creations. A cast of all-Indigenous models from Supernaturals Modelling will show Grant’s latest collection on stage, with each piece blending traditional Haida motifs and contemporary fashion.

Grant is recognized as a leader in Indigenous fashion, and her works are collected by twenty museums worldwide.

In addition to the inclusion of a world-class Indigenous fashion show, the cultural component of the evening event will also include a musical lineup featuring Haida songstress Carsen Gray and award-winning Indigenous hip-hop artist Joey Stylez, recognized by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) as one of the top twenty-five Canadian rappers of all time.

"The richness and diversity of Indigenous talent we're featuring this year is truly inspiring," said Margareta Dovgal, the event lead for IPSS 2023.

"As IPSS continues to prove, economic reconciliation is about more than just economic benefit: it is about culture, place, belonging and the need for Canada’s economy and society as a whole to embrace the rich creative potential of Indigenous peoples and communities. We all stand to gain so much from embarking on this journey together."

Prior to the dinner, attendees will enjoy access to the 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm reception where DJ Kookum and Coast Salish Dancer Sierra Tasi Baker will perform. Tickets for the full evening can be purchased via the IPSS website at https://www.indigenoussuccess.ca/dinner-tickets.

The June 1 dinner banquet follows a full day of rich conference sessions, followed by a second day of conference proceedings on June 2. Conference tickets also remain on sale, while quantities last. The conference will feature appearances from over 80 speakers, including:

National Chief RoseAnne Archibald (Assembly of First Nations),

Murray Rankin (BC’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation),

Ellis Ross (BC MLA for Skeena, former Haisla Nation Chief Councillor),

Kimberly Murray (Independent Special Interlocutor),

Bill Lomax (CEO for the First Nations Bank of Canada),

Kory Wilson (British Columbia Institute of Technology), and

Chief Willie Sellars (Williams Lake First Nation).



For more information and the full two-day agenda, please visit the IPSS website.

About IPSS

The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) is a leading platform for celebrating Indigenous success, fostering partnerships and promoting sustainable development. The annual event presents a unique opportunity for participants to connect, learn and be inspired by the achievements of Indigenous communities in Canada.

IPSS 2023 is presented by patron sponsor GCT Global Container Terminals. The IPSS dinner is sponsored by LNG Canada, Woodfibre LNG and TC Energy.

The gathering is held on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

