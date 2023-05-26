Global Contact Center Software Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Adoption of Advanced Contact Center Technologies Boosts Sector

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contact Center Software Market (2023-2028) by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Contact Center Software Market is estimated to be USD 33.8 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 92.48 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.30%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Advanced Contact Center Technologies

Growing Demand for Personalized and Streamlined Customer Interactions

Increasing Adoption of Virtual & Cloud-based Contact Center Solutions

Restraints

Inadequate Network and Bandwidth Hinder Adoption of VoIP and Cloud

High Costs and Long-term Contracts Associated with PRI Phone Services

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Analyzing Audio and Video Conversation

Enterprise Shifting Focus towards Work-from-home Culture

Challenges

Data Privacy and Security Aspects

Barriers to Moving Contact Centers to Cloud Environments



Market Segmentations



The Global Contact Center Software Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solutin and Services.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-Premises.

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

By Verticals, the market is classified into Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Consumer Goods & Retail, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Media & Entertainment, and Travel & Hospitality.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Contact Center Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Contact Center Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Contact Center Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $33.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $92.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Contact Center Software Market, By Component



7 Global Contact Center Software Market, By Deployment



8 Global Contact Center Software Market, By Organization Size



9 Global Contact Center Software Market, By Verticals



10 Americas' Contact Center Software Market



11 Europe's Contact Center Software Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Contact Center Software Market



13 APAC's Contact Center Software Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3CLogic, Inc.

8x8, Inc.

ALE International SAS

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Ameyo Pvt. Ltd.

Aspect Software

Avaya Holdings Corp.

AVOXI, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive Inc.

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Corp.

NICE Systems Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

RingCentral, Inc.

SAP SE

