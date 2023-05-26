Quadient SA - Availability and consultation of the information relating to the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 16 June 2023

English French

Availability and consultation of the information relating to

the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 16 June 2023

Paris, 26 May 2023

Quadient SA (the “Company”) informs its shareholders that an ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held physically and live broadcast on Friday 16 June 2023 at 2pm (Paris time), at the MEGARAMA, 8 Avenue du Président Allende, 94110 Arcueil.

The prior notice of the General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°56 on 10 May 2023. The Convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°63 on 26 May 2023.

The information regarding the General Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10- 23 of the French Commercial Code can be found on the Company’s website https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/annual-general-meetings

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com



Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

