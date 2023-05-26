Merciful Tattoo Removal Brings Laser Tattoo Removal to Bismarck and Mandan Featuring the Astanza Trinity 1.0

DALLAS, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merciful Tattoo Removal is proud to announce the addition of laser tattoo removal to its services in the Mandan and Bismarck area of North Dakota. They now offer laser treatments using the advanced Astanza Trinity 1.0 laser to remove or transform unwanted ink on any skin type.

Merciful Tattoo Removal uses the Astanza Trinity 1.0 Q-switched Nd:YAG and Q-switched ruby combination system to provide the best laser tattoo removal experience in North Dakota. The Trinity 1.0 laser machine produces three reliable wavelengths, 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm, to target and remove all tattoo colors, even resistant pigments like bright blues and greens. The Trinity 1.0 safely penetrates the skin, targeting the tattoo ink and shattering ink particles without harming the surrounding skin tissue. Merciful Tattoo Removal maximizes patient comfort by utilizing the Zimmer Cryo, an advanced numbing technology that alleviates pain before, during, and after laser treatments.

Certified laser practitioners at Merciful Tattoo Removal receive the best training in the world and have the knowledge, experience, and most advanced technology to give customers fast, effective results in a clean and safe environment. The Trinity 1.0 can fade down or completely remove the full-spectrum of ink colors, including black, brown, red, green, blue, and other warm and cool pigments.

“We are proud to expand our business and offer laser tattoo removal to Bismarck, Mandan, and beyond,” said Andy Just, owner of Merciful Tattoo Removal. “To celebrate our expansion, all new customers will receive a 20% discount off their first and second sessions.”

Merciful Tattoo Removal also offers $20 consultations, competitively priced treatment packages, and special discounts. Contact them today to learn more about their affordable pricing options and book a consultation.

About Merciful Tattoo Removal

Merciful Tattoo Removal is located at Doll’s Studios, a premier tattoo shop in Mandan, Bismarck, and surrounding areas. They are dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service and advanced laser treatments. Their highly-trained laser practitioners are certified in operating Q-switch laser technology and provide clients with a safe and precise laser tattoo removal experience, with fewer treatments and side effects overall.

To take advantage of the 20% discount offer, call Merciful Tattoo Removal today at (701) 663-1069 or visit their website at https://merciful-tattoo-removal.square.site/. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions. Merciful Tattoo Removal is located at 3001 Memorial Highway, Mandan, North Dakota.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Day Business Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are certified as Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.