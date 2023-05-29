Global Market for Carbon Fiber and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) 2023-2033: Need for Lightweight and Fuel Efficient Aircraft and Automobiles Bolsters Demand

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Fiber and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon fiber (CF) is used as a reinforcement material in composites. Carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) are mainly used in wind energy, automotive, aerospace (commercial and military aircraft, space launch vehicles), and pressure vessel industries for increased strength to weight and stiffness.

Other markets are sports & leisure composites (skis and snowboards, bicycles and hockey sticks) and construction. The market for CF and CFRP will grow through to 2033, with recent increased demand in several markets and capacity expansions.

CF has the characteristics of common carbon materials such as:

high-temperature resistance

friction resistance

electrical conductivity

heat conduction

corrosion resistance

It also has advantageous differences such as:

shape has significant anisotropy

soft

can be processed into various fabrics

has a small specific gravity and therefore has a high specific strength.

There are significant regulatory, economic and consumer motivations for manufacturers to adopt materials that reduce the weight of the product and maintain or increase its performance.

For example, manufacturers are interested in producing aircraft and automobiles that are more fuel efficient, increasing the size of wind energy blades, and producing strong lightweight storage vessels for alternative transportation fuels. To this end, carbon fiber (CF) and carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) that provide lightweighting and strength enhancement potential, are primary candidate materials for meeting these goals.

Report contents include:

Figures for current carbon fiber and CFRP demand, production capacities and projected future demand to 2033, by metric tonnes, end user markets and regions.

Market and technical developments 2020-2023.

Assessment of developments in plant-based carbon fibers, low cost production, alternative precursors and processes, and 3D printing.

Markets covered include Aerospace, Sports & Leisure, Wind Energy, Automotive, Pressure Vessels, Construction & Infrastructure and Oil and Gas.

107 companies profiled including CF manufacturers, CFRP manufacturers and CF recyclers. Companies profiled include bCircular, Boston Materials, Carbon Conversions, Carbon Hexa, Continuous Composites, DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Gen 2 Carbon, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, LeMond Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, REGEN Fiber, Mallinda, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., UMATEX, Zhongfu Shenying and 9T Labs.

Key Topics Covered:





1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Carbon fibers

2.1.1 Properties of carbon fibers

2.1.1.1 Types by modulus

2.1.1.2 Types by the secondary processing

2.1.2 Precursor material types

2.1.2.1 PAN: Polyacrylonitrile

2.1.2.2 Pitch-based carbon fibers

2.1.2.3 Viscose (Rayon)-based carbon fibers

2.2 Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP)

2.2.1 Applications

2.3 Bio-based and alternative precursors

2.3.1 Lignin

2.3.2 Polyethylene

2.3.3 Vapor grown carbon fiber (VGCF)

2.3.4 Textile PAN

2.4 Recycled carbon fibers (r-CF)

2.4.1 Recycling processes

2.4.2 Companies

2.5 Carbon Fiber 3D Printing

2.6 Plasma oxidation

2.7 Carbon fibers from Direct Air Capture (DAC)

2.7.1 Deployment

2.7.2 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture

2.7.3 Technologies

2.7.3.1 Solid sorbents

2.7.3.2 Liquid sorbents

2.7.3.3 Liquid solvents

2.7.3.4 Airflow equipment integration

2.7.3.5 Passive Direct Air Capture (PDAC)

3 CARBON FIBER PRODUCTION CAPACITIES

3.1 Annual capacity, by producer

3.2 Market share, by capacity

4 MARKETS FOR CARBON FIBERS

4.1 Carbon fiber industry developments 2020-2023

4.2 Aerospace

4.2.1 Market drivers, applications, desirable properties, pricing and key players

4.2.2 Global demand

4.2.2.1 Carbon fiber

4.2.2.2 CFRP

4.3 Wind energy

4.3.1 Market drivers, applications, desirable properties, pricing and key players

4.3.2 Offshore

4.3.3 Global demand

4.3.3.1 Carbon fiber

4.3.3.2 CFRP

4.4 Sports & leisure

4.4.1 Market drivers, applications, desirable properties, pricing and key players

4.4.2 Global demand

4.4.2.1 Carbon fiber

4.4.2.2 CFRP

4.5 Automotive

4.5.1 Market drivers, applications, desirable properties, pricing and key players

4.5.2 Global demand

4.5.2.1 Carbon fiber

4.5.2.2 CFRP

4.6 Pressure vessels

4.6.1 Market drivers, applications, desirable properties, pricing and key players

4.6.2 Global demand

4.6.2.1 Carbon fiber

4.6.2.2 CFRP

4.7 Oil and gas

4.7.1 Market drivers, applications, desirable properties, pricing and key players

4.7.1.1 Carbon fiber

4.7.1.2 CFRP

4.8 Other markets

4.8.1 Construction & infrastructure

4.8.1.1 Market drivers, desirable properties, applications and pricing

4.8.2 Medical

4.8.2.1 Market drivers, desirable properties, applications and pricing

5 GLOBAL DEMAND TO 2033

5.1 Demand by market 2016-2033

5.1.1 Carbon fiber

5.1.2 Carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP)

5.2 Demand by region 2016-2033

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Carbon fiber producers (29 company profiles)

6.2 Carbon Fiber composite producers (62 company profiles)

6.3 Carbon fiber recyclers (16 company profiles)

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

8 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





4M Carbon Fiber Corporation

9T Labs AG

A&P Technology, Inc.

ACG Composites Co., Ltd.

Aciturri Aeronautica, S.L.

Action Composites Gmbh

Albany Engineered Composites, Inc

Aldila, Inc.

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Anisoprint S.a.r.l.

APS Tech Solutions

AREVO

Arris Composites

Attis Innovations, llc

AVANCO GmbH

Bcircular

Boston Materials LLC

Braskem S.A.

Carbitex

Carbo-Link AG

Carbon CANTONNE

Carbon Conversions, Inc.

Carbon Fiber Recycling LLC

Carbon Hexa

Carbon Mobile GmbH

Carbon Revolution

CEAD B.V.

Cellicon B.V.

Colllins Aerospace

Continuous Composites, Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc.

DowAksa

Extracthive-Industry

Faber Industrie SpA

Fairmat

Faurecia S.A.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Fortify, Inc.

Gen 2 Carbon

GKN Aerospace

Gurit Holding AG

Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd

Helicoid Industries, Inc.

Hengshen Fibre Materials

Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexcel Corporation

Honext Material SL

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Impossible Objects

Kaman Composites Vermont Inc.

Kangde Group

Karborek Rcf Srl

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

LANXESS AG

Lehvoss Group

Leonardo SpA

LLC Niagara

Luxfer Gas Cylinders (Luxfer Group)

Magna International Inc.

Mallinda, Inc.

Mantis Composites

Markforged

Mars Materials

Metal Mate Co Ltd

Microwave Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (MCCFC)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

moi composites

Montefibre Carbon SL

Neustark

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.

Power and Composite Technologies LLC (The Gund Co.)

Rein4ced

remium Aerotec GmbH

RTP Company

Saertex GmbH & Co. KG

SGL Group

Shaanxi Tiance New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (Tiance Technology)

Shocker Composites, LLC

Showa Denko K.K.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

Sigmatex (UK) Limited

Sinofibers Technology Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, Ltd.

SkyNano Technologies

Solerial Matusions AB

Solid Carbon Products LLC

Solvay SA

Spirit Aerosystems, Inc

Stora Enso

Strata Manufacturing PJSC

Tandem Repeat

Teijin Limited

The Gill Corporation

Toray Advanced Composites

Toray Industries, Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

UMATEX Group

Vartega Inc.

Veplas Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Weav3D, Inc.

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd.

Zhongfu-Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvpblb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.