Le Bal Rouge Gala raises $1.68M for MUHC Foundation Dream Big: Breathe Easier Campaign

English French

MONTREAL, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was an evening of luxurious and eclectic jazz notes at Windsor Station, reminiscent of the roaring 20s and the glamour of the Great Gatsby. Le Bal Rouge 2023 raised $1.68M for the MUHC Foundation’s Dream Big. Breathe Easier campaign to support breathtaking research and breath-giving care at the Montreal Chest Institute (MCI) of the MUHC. It brings the grand total in the Dream Big. Breathe Easier campaign to $5.2M!



“Tonight marked my final gala with the MUHC Foundation, and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together. Since 2016, Le Bal Rouge has raised over $6.7M to support innovative research and exceptional care at the MUHC which will have an enormous impact for years to come.”

—Julie Quenneville, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

The 6th gala since 2016, this year’s Le Bal Rouge recognized the exceptional work of the MCI and of renowned physician Dr. Kevin Schwartzman, Director of the Division of Respiratory Medicine at the MUHC. A leader in respiratory care and research, he has won numerous accolades in the treatment and study of tuberculosis. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Schwartzman redeployed health care staff from the MCI to treat more patients with COVID-19 at the MUHC, saving more lives in the process.

“I was delighted and humbled to be honoured at Le Bal Rouge this evening. The current work of the Montreal Chest Institute continues the hospital’s long tradition as a leader in respiratory care and research. We are making real strides to provide the most innovative and compassionate care to more patients and families affected by lung disease. The Dream Big Campaign has been a big part of making this possible.”

—Dr. Kevin Schwartzman, Director, Division of Respiratory Medicine, MUHC

Guests were treated to an unforgettable 1920s-inspired meal by renowned Montreal-based chef Armando Arruda, and danced to the upbeat, sultry musical notes of Paul Chacra and 1945 The Band. Along with guests and supporters, Le Bal Rouge co-chairs, Lucie Guillemette, Maria Della Posta, Sacha Haque, and Lisa Giannone celebrated the achievements of Dr. Kevin Schwartzman and the Montreal Chest Institute. Remarkably, this marks the first time four women have co-chaired the gala. Their leadership has been instrumental in its success.

“Supporting our talented physicians is so important for the well-being and health of our community. I am very proud to have been part of Le Bal Rouge, and to support ground-breaking research and compassionate care at the Montreal Chest Institute.”

—Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, Air Canada

“It has been extraordinary to see the impact of Le Bal Rouge on patient care in Quebec. The $1.68 million raised to support the MCI is something I am very proud to be a part of.”

—Sacha Haque, Partner, General Counsel & Secretary, Sagard

“Le Bal Rouge is a great example of the impact our community can have when we come together and dream big. When my son was two years old, I thought I might lose him to a respiratory virus. I am so proud to support the Montreal Chest Institute to ensure every patient receives the expert, lifesaving care my son did.”

—Lisa Giannone, President and Chief Operating Officer, BFL Canada

A powerhouse of respiratory care, the Montreal Chest Institute treats over 30,000 patients annually for respiratory diseases in its specialized clinics. This multidisciplinary unit is dedicated to advancing new treatments and understanding how lung diseases form. With a dedicated emergency room for respiratory patients on site, the MCI is equipped to handle even the most complicated cases. Thanks to the support of our generous donors, the MCI can continue to dream big and champion the latest innovations while providing the best in respiratory care for MUHC patients.

“The energy and support for tonight’s Le Bal Rouge was astounding. Our community is so fortunate to have the expertise of the Montreal Chest Institute. The funds raised in support of Dream Big. Breathe Easier campaign will help ensure patients receive the best of care.”

—Maria Della Posta, President, Pratt & Whitney Canada

“The support of the MUHC Foundation has been transformative for the MUHC. Seeing Montreal’s business community come together at Le Bal Rouge to support research, care and teaching at the hospital is incredibly inspiring. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this extraordinary event.”

—Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director, MUHC

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Kelly Albert

Senior Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

kelly.albert@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18fecb5f-0180-4984-bc72-ece224a56ac0