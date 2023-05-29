New York, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propulsion of Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 60+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumors has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Neuroendocrine tumors and the rising awareness regarding the disease and its advancement in treatment among the population is helping to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include ITM Solucin, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline neuroendocrine tumors therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the neuroendocrine tumors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s neuroendocrine tumors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 55+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for neuroendocrine tumors treatment.

Key neuroendocrine tumors companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, MedImmune, Genentech, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Takeda Oncology, Hutchison MediPharma, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, ITM Solucin, Pfizer, Radiomedix, Inc., Orano Med LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Peloton Therapeutics, RayzeBio, Ascentage Pharma, Debiopharm, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Ipsen, Medelis Inc., Exelixis, EpicentRx, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 23andMe, Inc., Celgene, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., POINT Biopharma, and others are evaluating new neuroendocrine tumors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising neuroendocrine tumors pipeline therapies such as 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, Axitinib, AlphaMedix, 64Cu MeCOSar Octreotate, Foslinanib, Belzutifan, Actinium-225 Dotate, Pelcitoclax, Debio 4126 controlled release, BI 764532, RO7616789, Satoreotide trizoxetan, rSIFN-co, CAM-2029, RRx-001, Lenvatinib, PEN-221, Belzutifan, Tirapazamine, Sunitinib, NP-101, PT217, FF-10850, Lurbinectedin, 23ME-00610, BLU-667, CC-223, Paltusotine, TAK 580, PV-10, NV 103, and others are under different phases of neuroendocrine tumors clinical trials.

In March 2023, RayzeBio, Inc., a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 1b portion of the ACTION-1 Phase 1b/3 trial of RYZ101 in patients with SSTR+ gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) who have progressed on Lutetium-177 labeled somatostatin analog therapy.

In March 2023, NUCLIDIUM announced that the Neuroendocrine Tumors Research Foundation ("NETRF") has selected the company and its collaboration partner the University Hospital Basel (Universitätsspital Basel, "USB") as recipients of its Investigator Award. The grant will support the initiation and execution of Phase 1 clinical trial with TraceNETTM, a novel copper-based radio diagnostic for detecting neuroendocrine tumors (NET).

, announced that the (“NETRF”) has selected the company and its collaboration partner the (Universitätsspital Basel, “USB”) as recipients of its Investigator Award. The grant will support the initiation and execution of Phase 1 clinical trial with TraceNETTM, a novel copper-based radio diagnostic for detecting neuroendocrine tumors (NET). In March 2023, PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. announced the signature of a Master Services Agreement with Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., for the development and production of theranostic candidates VMT-01 and VMT-α-NET. Radiopharmaceuticals are currently in development for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), respectively.

In January 2023, Viewpoint Molecular Targeting®, Inc., announced the first dosing of two neuroendocrine tumor patients with therapeutic intent. VMT-α-NET, which is being developed for the treatment and diagnosis of somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors, was administered to the patients in early December. The dosed patients were diagnosed with confirmed-advanced somatostatin-expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

In October 2022, the FDA granted a fast-track designation to 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11) for use as a potential therapeutic option in patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), according to an announcement from ITM Isotype Technologies Munich SE. ITM-11 is comprised of the octreotide-derived somatostatin analog edreotide (Dotatoc) and no-carrier lutetium-177 chloride, which is a beta-emitting therapeutic radioisotope.

, the FDA granted a fast-track designation to for use as a potential therapeutic option in patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), according to an announcement from ITM Isotype Technologies Munich SE. ITM-11 is comprised of the octreotide-derived somatostatin analog edreotide (Dotatoc) and no-carrier lutetium-177 chloride, which is a beta-emitting therapeutic radioisotope. In November 2022, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (“POINT”) (NASDAQ: PNT), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, announced a set of strategic collaboration agreements in which Lantheus will license exclusive worldwide rights(1) to POINT’s PNT2002 and PNT2003 product candidates.

The neuroendocrine tumors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage neuroendocrine tumors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the neuroendocrine tumors clinical trial landscape.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview

Neuroendocrine tumors are rare types that develop in specialized cells known as neuroendocrine cells. Neuroendocrine cells contain characteristics that are similar to nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. Neuroendocrine tumors can arise everywhere in the body, although most occur in the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum, and pancreas. Neuroendocrine tumors form when neuroendocrine cells’ DNA changes. The neuroendocrine tumors symptoms include pain from a growing tumor, a growing lump you can feel under the skin, loss of appetite/weight loss, losing weight without trying, skin flushing, diarrhea, and others.

A thorough physical examination and a battery of specialized tests are used to make neuroendocrine tumors diagnosis. Ultrasound, CT, and MRI imaging examinations aid in the diagnosis of tumor images. Images for neuroendocrine tumors are sometimes obtained utilizing positron emission tomography (PET) using a radioactive tracer injected into a vein. A biopsy can also be performed. Neuroendocrine tumor treatment is determined by the type of tumor, its location, and its severity. Chemotherapy, targeted medication therapy, and hormone therapy are all neuroendocrine tumors treatment possibilities. The tumor can be removed surgically.





A snapshot of the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT ITM Solucin Phase III Ionizing radiation emitters Intravenous Axitinib Pfizer Phase II/III Angiogenesis inhibitors; Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Oral AlphaMedix Radiomedix, Inc./Orano Med LLC Phase II Ionising radiation emitters Intravenous 64Cu MeCOSar Octreotate Clarity Pharmaceuticals Phase II Positron-emission tomography enhancers Intravenous Foslinanib TaiRx Phase II Angiogenesis inhibitors; Apoptosis stimulants; Growth inhibitors Oral Belzutifan Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC Phase II Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors Oral Actinium-225 Dotate RayzeBio Phase I/II Ionising radiation emitters NA Pelcitoclax Ascentage Pharma Phase I Bcl-X protein inhibitors; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Intravenous Debio 4126 controlled release Debiopharm Phase I Growth hormone-releasing hormone inhibitors Intramuscular BI 764532 Boehringer Ingelheim Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous RO7616789 Roche Phase I Undefined mechanism Intravenous

Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Assessment

The neuroendocrine tumors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the neuroendocrine tumors emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Angiogenesis inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Ionising radiation emitters, Bcl-X protein inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Positron-emission tomography enhancers, Apoptosis stimulants, Growth inhibitors, Growth hormone-releasing hormone inhibitors, Somatostatin receptor agonists, Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte stimulants

Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, MedImmune, Genentech, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Takeda Oncology, Hutchison MediPharma, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, ITM Solucin, Pfizer, Radiomedix, Inc., Orano Med LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Peloton Therapeutics, RayzeBio, Ascentage Pharma, Debiopharm, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Ipsen, Medelis Inc., Exelixis, EpicentRx, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 23andMe, Inc., Celgene, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., POINT Biopharma, and others.

Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Therapies: 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, Axitinib, AlphaMedix, 64Cu MeCOSar Octreotate, Foslinanib, Belzutifan, Actinium-225 Dotate, Pelcitoclax, Debio 4126 controlled release, BI 764532, RO7616789, Satoreotide trizoxetan, rSIFN-co, CAM-2029, RRx-001, Lenvatinib, PEN-221, Belzutifan, Tirapazamine, Sunitinib, NP-101, PT217, FF-10850, Lurbinectedin, 23ME-00610, BLU-667, CC-223, Paltusotine, TAK 580, PV-10, NV 103, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Neuroendocrine Tumors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT: ITM Solucin 8. Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC 9. Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. BI 764532: Boehringer Ingelheim 10. Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

