New serving trays for ABC service stations made from UPM Formi while old trays are recycled as roadblocks

(UPM, Lahti, 30 May 2023 at 07:45 EEST) – Thousands of new serving trays will arrive in ABC restaurants this summer, combining sustainable circular economy, Finnish design and added functionality. Old trays that have served their intended purpose will be recycled as concrete roadblocks to support traffic safety.



Starting this summer, one of the most widely used products at ABC stations will be recycled. Old serving trays made of high-strength plastic will be replaced by new, sustainably manufactured trays.

Initially, the trays will be replaced at around twenty ABC service stations. At the same time, old trays that have reached the end of their lifecycle will be removed from service at these stations and re-used in concrete manufacturing.

“We wanted this change to promote circular economy, support local design and ensure that the trays were locally produced. Initially, we will introduce around 10,000 new trays made from renewable materials to ABC stations and recycle the old ones. We see that the change is already a significant circular economy action on a national scale,” says Teemu Vehniäinen, Development Manager at SOK.

There is also a visible new element included to enhance the customer experience.

“The new trays have a special design that allows the customers to place their mobile phones conveniently on the tray while having a break. After all, mobile phones should be used only during breaks, not while driving on the road,” Vehniäinen continues.

The special design of the tray also allows faster drying process and return to use after washing. The tray was designed by the award-winning agency Magisso, known for their innovative HAPPY SiNKS and PAIKKA brands.

The new trays are made of wood based UPM Formi composite

The new trays for ABC service stations are made from a biocomposite material manufactured by UPM in Finland, based on renewable raw materials and forest industry side streams without the need for virgin wood fibre.

UPM Formi has similar properties to fossil-based plastics and can be moulded using similar techniques.

“Biocomposite is suitable for injection moulded and extruded products where a soft and warm feel with the appearance of renewable origin is desired. Use of wood based biocomposite significantly reduces the carbon footprint of consumer products compared to non-renewable materials,” says Mikko Lassila, Business Development Director at UPM.

When the trays made from UPM Formi reach the end of their lifecycle, they are washed and crushed into recycled pellets that are reused for manufacturing new trays.

UPM Biocomposites produces high-quality composite materials for industry, construction, and consumer products. The materials are based on recyclable side streams of forest industry by-products. UPM is one of the leading producers of fibre-based composites in Europe, with mills in Finland and Germany.

UPM Formi EcoAce biocomposite is made from wood fibres and a renewable biopolymer based on UPM BioVerno naphtha (based on mass balance). www.upmformi.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.upm.com

ABC in brief:

ABC is a Finnish service station chain and a part of S Group. We offer good energy quickly and easily to both travellers and residents of the surrounding region on every day of the year. The ABC chain includes ABC service station stores, unmanned ABC stations, and ABC CarWash and ABC Pesukatu car wash facilities. ABC offers a nationwide charging network for electric vehicles built in connection with S Group outlets. We are also one of the largest restaurant chains in Finland. Every year, we sell millions of meals and more than 10 million cups of coffee. The ABC mobile app includes services that make life easier for motorists: preordering and paying for meals, mobile payment for buffet meals, mobile refuelling, electric vehicle charging, car wash and customer-specific benefits. Read more: www.abcasemat.fi