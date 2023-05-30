Dividend payment ex-date of AS Merko Ehitus is 2 June 2023

AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 5 June 2023.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 2 June 2023. From that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2022.
AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 1.00 euro per share on 16 June 2023.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.