NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Cristina Nestares
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO UK Insurance/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of Shares.
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP £23.11
|30,914
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 May 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Spain