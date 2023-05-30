Global Baby Stroller Market to Grow by $1.1 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Stroller Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The baby stroller market is forecast to grow by USD 1,130.38 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. This report on the baby stroller market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products, changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families, and growing demand for multifunctional baby strollers.



The analyst's baby stroller market is segmented as below:

By Product

Baby comfort stroller

Baby 3-wheeler stroller

Baby tandem stroller

By Distribution Channel

Specialist retailer

Hypermarket/supermarket

Online

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of technologically advanced baby stroller and distribution channel expansion strategies by the vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the baby stroller market covers the following areas:

Baby stroller market sizing

Baby stroller market forecast

Baby stroller market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby stroller market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby Bunting Group Ltd., Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Inglesina Baby SpA, Kids2 Inc., Monahan Products LLC, Mothercare Plc, My Babiie Ltd, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Stroller, and SND Digital Retails LLP. Also, the baby stroller market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

