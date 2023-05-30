Global Baby Stroller Market to Grow by $1.1 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Stroller Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The baby stroller market is forecast to grow by USD 1,130.38 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. This report on the baby stroller market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products, changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families, and growing demand for multifunctional baby strollers.
The analyst's baby stroller market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Baby comfort stroller
- Baby 3-wheeler stroller
- Baby tandem stroller
By Distribution Channel
- Specialist retailer
- Hypermarket/supermarket
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of technologically advanced baby stroller and distribution channel expansion strategies by the vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on the baby stroller market covers the following areas:
- Baby stroller market sizing
- Baby stroller market forecast
- Baby stroller market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Artsana Spa
- Baby Bunting Group Ltd.
- Baby Trend Inc.
- BREVI MILANO Spa
- BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH
- Bugaboo North America Inc.
- Combi Corp.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd
- HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd.
- Inglesina Baby SpA
- Kids2 Inc.
- Monahan Products LLC
- Mothercare Plc
- My Babiie Ltd
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Nuna International BV
- Peg Perego SpA
- Pigeon Stroller
- SND Digital Retails LLP
