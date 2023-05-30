CHAR Technologies To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar May 31st

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.



Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research will be joined by CHAR CEO, Andrew White, to provide investors a comprehensive business outlook and CHAR projects in development update.

One industry catalyst to be discussed during the webinar is the ever-increasing global demand for biofuels such as renewable natural gas as a natural gas replacement and biocoal as a drop-in replacement for steel making metallurgical coal. CHAR CEO Andrew White will outline how the Company’s four wood waste to renewable natural gas and biocoal facilities in development position the Company for significant growth opportunities.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.



Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with CHAR Technologies Ltd.

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, May 31st at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2816850511634/WN_eYibCZcYQNu22x_EA-e7mg

About Market Radius Research

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked technology analyst. By registering for this webinar, you agree to receive email communications from Market Radius Capital, Inc. and from the presenting company (with unsubscribe). Your email will not be further shared. Martin Gagel and Market Radius Capital, Inc. are not registered or licensed to provide investment advice and may own shares in mentioned companies and may be compensated for these services. Content is for information purposes only and is not advice or recommendations and may include incomplete or incorrect information. Investing entails a high degree of risk. This is a production of Market Radius Capital, Inc.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocoal that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654

Mark Korol

Chief Financial Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: m.korol@chartechnologies.com

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

