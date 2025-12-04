CHAR Tech Announces Kiln Installation Underway at Thorold Renewable Energy Facility

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce the delivery of the first of two commercial High Temperature Pyrolysis (“HTP”) kilns to the Thorold Renewable Energy Facility, with installation now kicked-off. Additionally, the feedstock handling line conveyors are being installed this week. These milestones mark key critical path items to complete the construction of Phase 1, keeping the project on track for commissioning of commercial biocarbon production in January 2026.

Phase 1 of the Thorold facility will convert up to 35,000 tonnes of wood waste per year into more than 5,000 tonnes per year of biocarbon, the bulk of which is anticipated to be used locally by ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Canada’s largest flat roll steel producer, under the previously announced 2023 offtake agreement to reduce fossil carbon in the steelmaking process.

Following completion of Phase 1, the Company will proceed with Phase 2 construction, which includes installing a second HTP kiln to double production capacity, adding methanation equipment to upgrade synthetic gas into Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”), and constructing the onsite natural gas pipeline injection point. The Thorold Renewable Energy Facility is projected to be completed and reach full scale commercial production capacity in 2026.

“Getting the kiln on site and into installation is a big moment for Thorold,” said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech. “The team and our partners at BMI have kept the build advancing at a strong pace, and now we’re into the final stretch of Phase 1. With installation underway, we’re lined up to flip the switch on initial commercial operations in January.”

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR Tech’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

866 521-3654

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR’s current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 28th, 2025 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, and available under CHAR’s profile on www.sedar.com. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ‎is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.