High Bar Brands expands sales team with two new Territory Managers

OWATONNA, Minn., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands is proud to announce the addition of two new Territory Managers to its sales team: Clint Hulse and Luis Siller.

With a passion for sales and a dedication to providing customers with high-quality products, both Hulse and Siller are excited to join the High Bar Brands family.

Hulse, the new Mideast Territory Manager, will support Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The Ohio native has extensive experience managing multi-state territories and calling on direct accounts.

"My skillset aligns with what High Bar Brands was looking for,” Hulse said. “I look forward to meeting customers and building relationships."

Siller, who will manage the Northeast Mexico Territory, has a background in engineering and lean manufacturing, and he’s excited to use his heavy-duty experience to help drive HBB sales.

"I have worked in the tractor trailer industry for several years, and I look forward to earning my customers’ trust and loyalty,” Siller said. “Driving sales growth and surpassing targets will be a rewarding challenge that I eagerly embrace.”

“As we acquire additional brands, the needs of the HBB sales department grow, so we’re excited to have Clint and Luis join our team,” HBB VP of Sales and Business Development Derek Quys said.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. Following the acquisition of Viking Sales, these three iconic suppliers have provided HBB with proven processes and a customer-centric approach. That connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a robust distribution network. We pride ourselves on delivering our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

