Hearing Aids Help Those Struggling with Hearing Loss to Lead Normal Lives

Fort Wayne, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Wayne, Indiana -

With various types and styles catering to people with hearing loss, Ask An Audiologist advocates adopting hearing aids for optimal hearing.

Some people are born with hearing loss, while others develop it later in life. In the United States, it is estimated that some 56% of the population experience hearing loss in one or both ears, yet many are unaware that hearing aids help.

According to Ask An Audiologist, the benefit of hearing aids lies in their ability to amplify sounds, allowing individuals with hearing loss to perceive and interpret auditory information more effectively. A hearing aid is a small electronic device worn behind or inside the ear to capture external sounds and convert them into electrical signals, creating auditory cues that reach the wearer's ears with greater clarity and volume.

Studies have linked untreated hearing loss to cognitive decline and an increased risk of developing conditions like dementia. While hearing aids cannot restore normal hearing, they can improve hearing by amplifying the sounds that ears have difficulty deciphering.

For more information, visit https://askanaudiologist.com/hearing-aids-help/.

Hearing aids may come in various types and sizes to provide a customized and comfortable listening experience with noise reduction in hearing. Prices vary depending on the style of the hearing aid devices. While many people may desire smaller hearing aids, smaller designs do not always have the power to give you the improved hearing that you need.

The Completely-In-The-Canal (CIC) hearing aids are molded to fit inside the ear canal and are the most discreet. Ideal for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, they are less likely to pick up wind noise, resulting in good sound quality. However, CIC devices can be troublesome to wear and remove, and like all in-the-canal hearing aids, their speakers are susceptible to ear wax clogging.

The In-The-Canal (ITC) hearing aids are also molded but only fit partially in the ear canal. Like the CIC, these hearing aids are best used for mild to moderate hearing loss. While still discreet, the ITC’s larger size allows for longer battery life and offers more features like volume control and a directional microphone. They are easier to work with when compared to the CIC.

In-The-Ear (ITE) hearing aids sit completely in the outer ear and are housed in a custom-fit shell. They are designed for mild to severe hearing loss and may include multi-directional microphones. Positioned on the outer part of the ear, ITEs tend to pick up wind noise and are less discreet than smaller options.

Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aids hooks over the top and rests behind the ear, each connected to an ear mold that fits into the ear canal. They are generally appropriate for any age group and any level of hearing loss. While BTEs are large, more discreet “mini” versions are available. Ideal for children, they can be reprogrammed while ear molds can be replaced as the child grows. Their size is a challenge for eyeglass wearers though models with wireless connectivity and advanced technology are available.

Receiver-In-The-Canal (RIC) and Receive-In-The-Ear (RITE) hearing aids are similar to the BTE hearing aid styles in appearance and operation, but a thin wire replaces the tube connecting the hearing aid to the earmold.RIC and RITE styles enjoy most of the benefits of the BTE style but have smaller parts and are less noticeable.

Open Fit hearing aids are a variation of the BTE that leaves the ear canal open to permit low-frequency sounds to naturally travel through the ear, while higher-frequency sounds are amplified through the hearing aid. The open-fit hearing aid is generally preferable for people with better low-frequency hearing and mild to moderate overall hearing loss. As they are not plugged into the ear like others, the hearing experience can be more pleasing.

Hearing aids help preserve cognitive abilities, enabling individuals to stay mentally sharp and actively engage in a social environment, enjoy conversations and group activities, and reduce the risk of isolation and loneliness. Ultimately, the widespread use of hearing aids can be a significant step toward inclusivity, enabling individuals with hearing impairments to participate in and contribute to society.

About the Organization:

Ask An Audiologist is a leading resource for educational hearing loss-related content contributed by passionate audiologists who wish to give back to society, many of whom are leaders in the field of Audiology across the U.S. Its portal, AskanAudiologist.com, is a convenient gateway to a panel comprising more than 130 audiologists, clinics, and hearing aid stores to serve its target community, ensuring that consumers can find help and resources to have their hearing issues addressed.

###

For more information about Ask An Audiologist, contact the company here:



Ask An Audiologist

Ask An Audiologist

info@askanaudiologist.com

429 E Dupont Road #126 Fort Wayne, IN 46825. USA