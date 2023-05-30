English French

FITCH ASSIGNS KLÉPIERRE SA A FIRST TIME SENIOR UNSECURED RATING OF ‘A-‘

Paris — May 30, 2023

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today announces that Fitch has assigned a first-time Short-term IDR of ‘F1' (the highest rating achievable), a Long-Term Issuer Default (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ with a Stable Outlook, and a senior unsecured rating of ‘A-'.

With robust credit metrics, this first-time rating acknowledges the fact that Klépierre operates one of the most solid balance sheets in the real estate industry.

