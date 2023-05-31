Liquidia Corporation to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (the Company) (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Mr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Michael Kaseta, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the Company's business during a fireside chat at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place June 7-9, 2023, in New York City, NY.



The presentation is scheduled to begin Friday, June 9 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed via a live webcast on the Liquidia website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version of the presentation can be accessed for 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) which received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2021. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information for Media & Investors

Jason Adair

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

919.328.4400

jason.adair@liquidia.com