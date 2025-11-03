Liquidia Corporation to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investment Conferences

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases, announced today that members of the company’s executive leadership team will be providing updates on the company's business during fireside chats at the following two investor conferences in November:

2025 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 10 beginning at 4:15 p.m. ET in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET/1:00 p.m. GMT

Access to webcasts of both presentations will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. Archived, recorded versions of the presentations will be available on Liquidia’s website for at least 30 days following the event.



About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases through precise, innovative therapies and applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s first approved product, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.



