Liquidity Services to Present at the 2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

BETHESDA, Md., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and CFO will present at the 2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6, 2023 at 4:20 pm ET at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. Throughout the day, the company will also be available for one-on-one meetings.



About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

Contact:

Liquidity Services, Inc.

Investor Relations

investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com