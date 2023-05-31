Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

RADNOR, Pa., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jon Congleton, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, Adam Levy, will be giving a presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.



The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET Webcast Link

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is initially developing for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

