RTOERO awards $60,000 in scholarships to support well-being of seniors, communities

Toronto, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty post-secondary students are preparing to make a positive impact on their communities with the support of the RTOERO scholarship program.

Since 1968, RTOERO has been a voice for teachers, school and board administrators, educational support staff and college and university faculty in their retirement. The organization’s mission is to improve the lives of its members and seniors. This year, RTOERO awarded scholarships valued at $3,000 each to 20 college and university students. They are enrolled in programs that lead to careers in seniors health and well-being, education or environmental stewardship, or that reflect a strong commitment to diversity, equity and/or inclusion.

“We want to see a better future for all generations. One way we can contribute is by supporting students who are dedicated to making a difference,” says Martha Foster, Chair, Board of Directors, RTOERO.

This year’s recipients are studying in programs that focus on, among others, health science, social work, nursing, nutrition, occupational therapy, neuroscience, education and public health. “Their passion around their areas of interest promises to serve their communities well,” Foster says.

RTOERO members are encouraged to recommend students in their lives (from their family or community) for the annual scholarships. Over the past 17 years, RTOERO has awarded scholarships totaling over $550,000.

See attached press release for a full list of recipients.

