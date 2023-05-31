Healthcare Gamification Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.6%

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Gamification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Exercise Game, Serious Game, Casual Game), By Application (Education, Therapeutics), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare gamification market size is expected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2030, to expand at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption and applications of healthcare gamification in health monitoring. In addition, technological advancements such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are contributing to enhanced gamification technology.

In the study published by MDPI in 2019, VR games showed improved compliance and a significant reduction in preoperative anxiety during the anesthetic induction in pediatric patients undergoing general anesthesia and elective surgery.



The widespread adoption of smartphones, tablets, and laptops has facilitated better access to healthcare mobile apps and games. According to a study conducted by Vicert, 350,000 healthcare applications were available as of February 2022 and are frequently used by the geriatric population.

Moreover, in terms of usage, around 35% of the total population uses these apps for monitoring exercise, over 20% use them for nutrition management, whereas 20% and 17% people use such apps for sleep and blood pressure tracking, respectively.

COVID-19 positively impacted the market growth by contributing to the rising awareness about the use of healthcare applications such as health tracking and remote patient monitoring.



Healthcare Gamification Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the exercise game segment held the largest revenue share of around 45% in 2022 and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased health consciousness and rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with exercise and workouts

Based on the application, the education segment dominated the market in terms of the revenue share of over 50% in 2022 attributed to the ability of such apps to provide learners with realistic simulations and training scenarios that replicate real-life healthcare situations. The prevention segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the enterprise based segment held a majority of the market in terms of the revenue at over 50% in 2022 owing to the adoption of gamification techniques by hospitals, testing labs, and research institutes, among others. The consumer-based segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America dominated the healthcare gamification market in terms of the revenue share of over 40% in 2022 pertaining to the increased adoption of smartphones and tablets. In addition, the rising incidence rate of chronic illnesses is contributing to the demand for better care management. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

