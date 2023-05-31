Expansion of the field of security services

English Estonian

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (hereinafter TKM Group) subsidiary Viking Security AS acquires 100% of the shares of SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ. The transaction will be finalised after receiving the necessary approvals from the Estonian Competition Authority and carrying out additional actions. The share capital of SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ is 2556 euros.

SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ is a nationwide security company with departments in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Central Estonia that provides manned guarding, patrol and technical surveillance services. The company’s turnover in 2022 was 3.1 million euros and 168 people work at the company.

In 2022, the turnover of Viking Security AS was 15.1 million euros, which is the third largest market share in Estonia. Areas of activities are the creation of security solutions, the design, construction and maintenance of security systems, manned guarding and technical surveillance services, cash transportation, fire safety services and inventory services.

The acquisition of SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ enables Viking Security AS to strengthen its business in all areas of activity. The merging of the two companies gives positive synergy through the fusion of strong industry know-how, the growth of operational capability and cost-effectiveness. The transaction creates an opportunity to continue successful growth and develop new services.

The transaction cannot be considered as the acquisition of a significant share or as a transaction made with persons connected with issuer within the meaning of the section "Requirements for Issuers" of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange regulations, and does not have a significant impact on the operations of TKM Group. The members of TKM Group’s supervisory board and management board are not personally interested in the transactions in any other way.

