ibex Awarded 2023 CRM Excellence Award

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a recipient of a 2023 CRM Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine. Wave X is ibex’s revolutionary BPO 2.0 technology platform designed to improve customer interactions, customer insights, contact center performance and client outcomes.



“This is another exciting validation that our Wave X technology platform designed for digital-first, omnichannel customer experience is leading the way in the CX industry,” said ibex Chief Information Officer Jim Ferrato. “We continue to invest in Wave X to deliver the best possible CX for our clients. Uniting Wave X with our world-class talent and culture enables ibex to provide elite CX solutions for many of the world’s premier brands.”

Wave X offers a range of solutions from training simulators to AI-powered social reputation management that provide smart technology for every touchpoint in the customer journey; enables superior operational excellence and innovation for the work at home setting; and features capabilities that incorporate other ibex customer interaction management components, enhancing the contact center performance toolset to drive optimal CX outcomes.

“The CRM Excellence Award honors ibex for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. “ibex has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that Wave X improved the processes of their clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information.”

Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner’s product has made in a client’s business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product or service’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

