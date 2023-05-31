WISeKey Launches WISeAI.IO 2.0 to Effectively Monitor Cybersecurity Threats on Root of Trust for Individuals and Objects Using AI Advanced Algorithms

www.wiseai.io detects and responds to attacks on RoTs



Geneva and Zug Switzerland – May 31, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, announced the launch of WISeAI.IO 2.0 machine-learning tool, which is specifically designed to monitor the behavior and activities within a PKI system and identify any abnormal patterns or activities. By analyzing large volumes of data related to certificate issuance, revocation, and usage, WISeAI algorithms can learn the normal behavior and establish a baseline. Any deviations from this baseline can be flagged as potential security threats, such as unauthorized certificate issuance or suspicious certificate usage. This helps in detecting and responding to attacks on RoTs.



In cybersecurity, a RoT refers to a trusted entity or component that serves as the foundation for secure operations within a system. It provides a basis for establishing and verifying trust in digital transactions and communications. The RoT is typically a highly protected and tamper-resistant entity that is essential for ensuring the integrity, authenticity, and confidentiality of digital assets.

WISeAI is currently being trained on the data collected by SEALSQ sensors which are authenticated by the WISeKey RoT and reinforced with post-quantum technologies, where WISeAI can detect abnormalities. It interprets the flow of information to identify potential security issues.



WISeAI is used to analyze vast amounts of threat intelligence data, including known attack patterns, malware signatures, and security vulnerabilities. By leveraging machine learning techniques, WISAI algorithms can identify new attack patterns or zero-day vulnerabilities that might pose a risk to the RoTs in the PKI system. This enables security teams to proactively address emerging threats and take preventive measures to secure the RoTs.



WISeAI algorithms can enhance the authentication and identity verification processes within a PKI system. By analyzing multiple factors such as user behavior, device characteristics, and contextual information, AI can establish a risk-based authentication framework. This framework evaluates the risk associated with each authentication attempt and can trigger additional authentication steps or deny access if suspicious activity is detected. This ensures that only authorized users with trusted digital identities can access RoTs and can leverage predictive analytics to anticipate potential security breaches or attacks on RoTs. By analyzing historical data, AI algorithms can identify patterns and trends that indicate an increased risk of compromise. This enables security teams to take proactive measures to strengthen RoTs and mitigate potential threats before they materialize. AI can also assist in prioritizing security measures and resource allocation based on the likelihood and impact of different types of attacks.

The OISTE.ORG RoT is designed to be highly secure and resistant to tampering or unauthorized access. It incorporates advanced security measures to ensure its integrity and protect against various forms of attacks, including physical, cryptographic, and network-based threats. As part of the OISTE RoT, WISeKey acts as a trusted Certificate Authority (CA) that issues and manages digital certificates. These certificates are used to verify the authenticity and integrity of digital identities and secure communications between entities within the WISeKey ecosystem. The OISTE Root of Trust establishes a hierarchical structure, where subordinate Certification Authorities (CAs) are linked to the root. This creates a trust chain, allowing for the validation and authentication of digital identities and transactions across the ecosystem. WISeKey's OISTE RoT operates globally and is recognized and interoperable with other trusted entities in the digital ecosystem. This enables secure and trusted interactions across different systems and platforms, providing a foundation for building secure digital relationships and conducting trusted transactions.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

