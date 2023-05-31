Rackspace Technology Attending AWS Summit in Washington D.C.

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it will attend the upcoming AWS Summit in Washington D.C. on June 7-8, 2023. The AWS Summit is a two-day event that brings together industry leaders, experts, and practitioners to discuss the latest trends and innovations in cloud computing. Attendees can participate in hands-on sessions, keynote speeches, and networking events.



As a trusted partner of AWS, Rackspace Technology is looking forward to sharing its expertise in cloud computing and showcasing its comprehensive range of managed cloud services. Attendees can learn about Rackspace Technology services and solutions for AWS, including 24x7 support and guidance for AWS customers and AWS Managed Services.

"We are excited to participate in the AWS Summit and connect with like-minded professionals who share our passion for the power of cloud computing," said Rick Rosenberg, Vice President and GM of Rackspace Technology Government Solutions. "As a leader in managed cloud services, we are committed to helping our customers navigate the complexities of the cloud landscape and harness its full potential."

The Rackspace Technology attendance at the AWS Summit demonstrates its commitment to providing customers with innovative and effective cloud solutions. Rackspace Technology encourages all attendees to stop by its booth and learn more about how it can help businesses achieve their cloud goals.

Registration is now open for the AWS Summit. For more information, click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com