TABLE TRAC INC. INITIATES AGGRESSIVE EXPANSION PLAN

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced Jeff Baldi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy, responsible for the company’s Sales & Marketing strategies to expand on record-breaking revenues in 2022.



Mr. Baldi comes to Table Trac, Inc. with more than 27 years of Casino Operations and Manufacturing experience; his teams have been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and by Inc. 5000, for Revenue Growth. "I am excited and humbled to join such a great team. The heritage and culture created by our executive leadership are reflected in our 280+ installed casinos,” said Jeff Baldi.

“Bringing Jeff Baldi into CasinoTrac to lead the company’s expansion plans demonstrates our commitment to increase brand awareness and bring our value, quality and service to the larger casino industry”, said Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.