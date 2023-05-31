Santhera Publishes Annual Report 2022

English German



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 31, 2023 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the publication of its Annual Report 2022 with fully audited results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Santhera’s Annual Report 2022 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the Company, its strategy, business, financial performance, governance and compensation in 2022, and confirms the preliminary unaudited 2022 annual results which were published on April 27, 2023. The Annual Report 2022 is available for download on the Company’s website at www.santhera.com/financial-reports.

Corporate calendar

June 27, 2023 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. For vamorolone in the treatment of DMD, Santhera has a new drug application (NDA) under review by the U.S. FDA, a marketing authorization application (MAA) under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and an MAA submitted to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

