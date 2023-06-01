The board and management of Terranet subscribe in the ongoing rights issue

Swedish English

Members of Terranet AB's board and management intend to subscribe in the ongoing rights issue. Göran Janson intends to subscribe for all his held rights, whilst Torgny Hellström and Magnus Andersson will subscribe with rights transferred to them by Anders Blom. Further, Anders will subscribe privately for his remaining rights, in addition to the subscription commitment of SEK 13.0 million that Anders has made through Maida Vale Capital AB.

Terranet has received commitments from the following persons who intend to subscribe in the Company's ongoing rights issue, privately or through a company:

Shareholder Role in the Company Current shares SEK Magnus Andersson CEO 0 249,999.30 Anders Blom Board Member 2,245,405 199,999.80 Torgny Hellström Chairman of the Board 0 99,999.90 Göran Janson Board Member 427,500 96,187.50 Total 2,672,905 646,186.50

Through these subscription commitments, the board and management show their confidence and solid faith in Terranet's future prospects.

"It feels exciting for me to be able to buy into Terranet at this stage, having now worked here for a period and having been able to observe the steps we are taking together towards our goals. I also think that it feels great and ensuring with good support from other members of the board, it shows that we share the vision we have for Terranet going forward."

Comments Magnus Andersson, CEO.

The rights issue in brief

Conditions : One (1) existing share entitles to one (1) unit right, where four (4) unit rights entitle to subscription of one (1) unit

Unit : One (1) unit contains five (5) B shares and three (3) warrants of series TO6 and three (3) warrants of series TO7

Subscription period : May 29 – June 13, 2023

Subscription price : SEK 0.90 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.18 per share

Issue volume : Approximately SEK 75.4 million

You can read more about the rights issue here: link.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor to Terranet in connection with the Rights Issue. Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

